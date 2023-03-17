What the ICC's Arrest Warrant Means for Putin

Vladimir Putin is in rare, if unwanted, company: On Friday, he became only the third sitting president to be the subject of an arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court in the Hague, notes Reuters. The others were Sudan's Omar al-Bashir and Libya's Muammar Gaddafi. So now what? Nobody is holding their breath waiting for a trial. Coverage:

The charges: The ICC accused Putin of war crimes, specifically the illegal deportation of children from Ukraine into Russia, per the BBC. The court also issued a warrant for the arrest of Maria Lvova-Belova, Russia’s commissioner for children’s rights. A Yale research project identified 6,000 Ukrainian children held in Russia or Russia-controlled areas of Ukraine since last year's invasion, per the New York Times.