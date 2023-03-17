There's an Arrest Warrant Out for Putin From ICC

Russian president accused of war crimes for unlawful deportation, transfer of Ukrainian children
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Mar 17, 2023 10:45 AM CDT
ICC Issues an Arrest Warrant for Putin Over War Crimes
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting of the Prosecutor General's Office Board in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, March 15, 2023.   (Pavel Bednyakov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Expect Vladimir Putin to continue keeping a low profile. The International Criminal Court said Friday it has issued an arrest warrant for the Russian president for war crimes because of his alleged involvement in abductions of children from Ukraine, per the AP. The court said in a statement that Putin “is allegedly responsible for the war crime of unlawful deportation of population (children) and that of unlawful transfer of population (children) from occupied areas of Ukraine to the Russian Federation."

It also issued a warrant Friday for the arrest of Maria Alekseyevna Lvova-Belova, the Commissioner for Children’s Rights in the Office of the President of the Russian Federation, on similar allegations. The ICC said that its pre-trial chamber found there were "reasonable grounds to believe that each suspect bears responsibility for the war crime of unlawful deportation of population and that of unlawful transfer of population from occupied areas of Ukraine to the Russian Federation, in prejudice of Ukrainian children." Russia has said it doesn't recognize the jurisdiction of the ICC, per the Guardian. (A Russian spy allegedly tried to infiltrate the court.)

