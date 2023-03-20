Five children from Connecticut, ranging in age from 8 to 17, were killed in a fiery early-morning crash Sunday on a New York highway, police said. Police believe the vehicle was being driven by a 16-year-old boy when it veered off the Hutchinson River Parkway in Scarsdale, hit a tree, and caught fire, per the AP. A 9-year-old boy, the sixth person in the Nissan Rogue, was the only survivor, according to a statement provided by Kieran O'Leary, spokesperson for the Westchester County Police Department. The 9-year-old was "apparently riding in the rear hatchback/cargo area and escaped out the rear," according to the statement.

The boy was taken to the hospital with injuries that weren't life-threatening. The five who were killed include four males and a female. Their identities haven't yet been released. Police said they're all from Derby, Connecticut. Matt Conway, the superintendent of schools in Derby, about 50 miles north of Scarsdale, New York, said he learned the children were part of a family that recently moved to the New Haven County community from New York but hadn't enrolled in the district. Conway said he reached out to the father on Sunday and offered to provide him information about available supports in the community for him and his family. He planned to talk with the father again on Monday.

"It's the unimaginable," Conway said. "Having to now make arrangements for five of your children to be buried is a very difficult thing for anyone—one child, never mind five that you're going to have to now make arrangements for." News 12 reports that a GoFundMe has been started for the family. Police said the vehicle crashed at about 12:20am and is under investigation. Per CTInsider, New York state law bars drivers under the age of 18 from having more than one passenger, unless they're in the same family or there's an adult over 21 in the car.