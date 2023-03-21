Report: Alabama Player Fled Cops at 141mph—With a Haul

An Alabama freshman defensive back has admitted to fleeing from law enforcement when he put the pedal to the metal and reached speeds of 141mph last week, according to a police report. Tony Mitchell, a five-star recruit and top 150 prospect, was arrested Wednesday in Florida on a charge of marijuana possession with intent to sell and/or distribute. His passenger, Christopher Lewis, is facing the same charge in addition to carrying a concealed firearm without a permit. According to a police report reviewed Monday by AL.com, Mitchell admitted he fled from sheriff's deputies in Holmes County, Florida, "claiming Mr. Lewis told him to 'punch it.'"

The vehicle was later stopped, with a search turning up 226 grams of marijuana, more than $7,000 in cash, the loaded gun, and a set of scales, according to the report. There was a smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle, the arresting officer wrote, adding Mitchell "appeared to have a slow and/or delayed response answering questions" and his eyes were "red and glazy." The defensive back is now suspended from all team activities, Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban said Monday, per AL.com. "You've got to be responsible for who you're with, who you're around and what you do," he added, per the Athletic. "There's no such thing as being in the wrong place at the wrong time." (Read more Alabama Crimson Tide stories.)