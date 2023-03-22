Paul Allen's Beloved Ship Tips at Dockyard

A large research ship docked in Edinburgh, Scotland, tipped on its side Wednesday and injured nearly three dozen people. Photos showed the 250-foot-long Petrel leaning at a 45-degree angle, reports the AP. The BBC reports that 12 people were treated at the scene and another 21 were taken to the hospital. Authorities say it appears that strong winds caused the 3,000-ton ship to become dislodged.

The ship might be familiar to some because it was once owned by Paul Allen, the late co-founder of Microsoft. The vessel is specially equipped for deep-sea exploration, and it made headlines in 2017 for leading an expedition that discovered the USS Indianapolis in the Philippine Sea—one of multiple high-profile discoveries. The Petrel has been in long-term moorage since 2020, thanks mostly to "operation challenges" imposed during the COVID pandemic, per the BBC.