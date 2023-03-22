Paul Allen's Beloved Ship Tips at Dockyard

Research ship once owned by late Microsoft co-founder topples in Edinburgh, Scotland
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Mar 22, 2023 11:05 AM CDT
Docked Ships Are Not Supposed to Look Like This
Emergency services work at Imperial Dock in Leith, Edinburgh, Scotland, Wednesday, where a ship in dry dock toppled over.   (Andrew Milligan/PA via AP)

A large research ship docked in Edinburgh, Scotland, tipped on its side Wednesday and injured nearly three dozen people. Photos showed the 250-foot-long Petrel leaning at a 45-degree angle, reports the AP. The BBC reports that 12 people were treated at the scene and another 21 were taken to the hospital. Authorities say it appears that strong winds caused the 3,000-ton ship to become dislodged.

The ship might be familiar to some because it was once owned by Paul Allen, the late co-founder of Microsoft. The vessel is specially equipped for deep-sea exploration, and it made headlines in 2017 for leading an expedition that discovered the USS Indianapolis in the Philippine Sea—one of multiple high-profile discoveries. The Petrel has been in long-term moorage since 2020, thanks mostly to "operation challenges" imposed during the COVID pandemic, per the BBC.

