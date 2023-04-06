Auschwitz Memorial Calls Out WWE Over Promo

Officials blast use of concentration camp image to promote a WrestleMania match
By Arden Dier,  Newser Staff
Posted Apr 6, 2023 1:19 PM CDT
It's the WWE vs. Auschwitz Memorial
People attend a ceremony in the former Nazi German concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz during ceremonies marking the 78th anniversary of the liberation of the camp in Brzezinka, Poland, Friday, Jan. 27, 2023.   (AP Photo/Michal Dyjuk)

Days after WrestleMania 39, the WWE has queued up a new match: WWE vs. the Auschwitz Memorial. The memorial in Poland has taken issue with the WWE for airing an image of the former concentration camp in a promo of Saturday's WrestleMania contest between Dominik Mysterio and his WWE Hall-of-Famer father Rey Mysterio. As NPR reports, the image "was used as b-roll accompanying Dominik's comments about being a hardened criminal" during the WrestleMania pre-show. Indy100 describes "scores of horrified Twitter commentators" who pointed out the apparent mistake.

"Hoo boy, to be a fly on the wall in the next production meeting," wrote a Reddit user, per NPR. Other observers said the WWE must have quickly become aware of the controversy as the image was missing from the promo that aired during the official broadcast, per Wrestling Observer. The WWE made no comment on the promo or the change, however. In a Wednesday statement, the Auschwitz Memorial said it was hard to see the situation as an editing error. "Exploiting the site that became a symbol of enormous human tragedy is shameless and insults the memory of all victims of Auschwitz," it tweeted. (Read more WWE stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X