After 3 Last Meals on Death Row, He Could Go Free

Convicted of ordering the murder of his boss in 1997, Richard Glossip has eaten his "last meal" as a death-row inmate three times. And each time, he's "narrowly avoided death ... with reprieves or stays of execution," CNN reports. Now, after decades on death row, Glossip may be about to leave it. His defense lawyers say newly revealed evidence proves their client, with another execution date looming, is innocent. And in a motion filed with the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals on Thursday, the state's attorney general asks that Glossip's conviction be vacated and a new trial granted.

Handyman Justin Sneed admitted to fatally beating motel owner Barry Van Treese in 1997, but claimed he did so at the direction of Glossip, the motel manager, who agreed to pay him $10,000. Sneed received a life sentence in exchange for his testimony against Glossip. However, Glossip's lawyers have recently called attention to letters in which Sneed suggested he wanted to walk back his testimony. The defense team has also learned—from a box of prosecutors' notes on the case—that Sneed "lied to the jury about his psychiatric treatment and reasons for taking the mood-stabilizing drug lithium," the AP reports.

An independent counsel's review of Glossip's case, released Thursday, also "raised numerous concerns about his conviction," per the AP. "While the State has previously opposed relief for Glossip, it has changed its position based on a careful review of the new information," writes AG Gentner Drummond. He says he can no longer stand behind Glossip's conviction and death sentence, which "is not to say I believe he is innocent." But "I do not believe that justice is served by executing a man based on the testimony of a compromised witness." The Oklahoma Court of Appeals will now rule on Drummond's request. As of now, Glossip, who maintains his innocence, is scheduled to die May 18. (Read more Richard Glossip stories.)