Supreme Court for Now Keeps FDA's Mifepristone Rules

In a temporary stay issued Friday afternoon by Justice Samuel Alito, the Supreme Court blocked restrictions on an abortion drug from being implemented before all of the justices can take up the issue. The interim stay, which will expire at midnight Wednesday, allows time for the court to examine lower court rulings and new briefs while deciding whether to impose a formal stay that would keep mifepristone publicly available, the New York Times reports. Alito ordered new briefs to be filed by Tuesday. The Justice Department had asked the court to stop restrictions ordered by a federal judge in Texas from taking effect earlier in the day. The matter fell to Alito because he supervises that appeals court; his decision holds no clues about what the Supreme Court will decide. (Read more mifepristone stories.)