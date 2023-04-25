Sanders Won't Challenge Biden for Nomination

Bernie Sanders isn't going to try to beat President Biden's record as the oldest president in US history. The 81-year-old independent senator from Vermont said Tuesday that he won't seek the Democratic nomination a third time and he will do everything he can to support Biden's bid for a second term. "The last thing this country needs is a Donald Trump or some other right-wing demagogue who is going to try to undermine American democracy or take away a woman’s right to choose, or not address the crisis of gun violence, or racism, sexism or homophobia," Sanders told the AP. "So, I’m in to do what I can to make sure that the president is reelected."

Sanders—who finished second to Biden in the 2020 race for the Democratic nomination and second to Hillary Clinton in 2016—said he would discourage other high-profile progressives from challenging Biden. He said he would continue to fight for progressive policies as chair of the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions. The Hill reports that Sanders had long left the door open to a possible White House bid in case Biden decided against seeking a second term. Biden formally announced his reelection bid earlier Tuesday. (Read more Bernie Sanders stories.)