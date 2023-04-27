Don Lemon may have been "stunned," but he's not fuming about being fired from CNN, where he worked for 17 years. That's according to Lemon himself, in an interview given to Page Six Wednesday at the Time100 Gala in New York. "I'm not an angry person, I'm not mad," he told the outlet, adding, "It's not in my nature." Speaking to Extra on the red carpet, he acknowledged his ouster was a surprise to him, but that "life goes on. ... Whatever life hands you, you have to bob and weave and do it. I didn't think I would be at work one evening and I'd get a phone call that my sister had died, but I had to deal with that. I didn't think that my dad would die young ... there are lots of things that come your way that are unexpected, but I'm a survivor."

"I didn't lose my job; I lost my sister," Lemon told other reporters, again referencing his late sibling, per a Time tweet. "A job is something that is not as important as a person. ... I know what's important in life." When asked by Extra if there was anything he thought he could've done differently to prevent losing his spot at CNN, Lemon shrugged that off. "No," he replied. "I live my life with no regrets. ... Whatever I did, I did and I own." As for future plans, Lemon said he does want to get back to work eventually but intends to enjoy some downtime first, per the Daily Beast.

"I'm gonna spend my summer on the beach and on the boat, and with my family, and just chill out," he said, flagging fiance Tim Malone as among those he plans to spend time with. "I'm gonna have the summer of a 12-year-old," he added, per Time. Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Times has put together a timeline detailing the "series of public missteps" that led up to Lemon's firing. "Don Lemon was the brightest star at CNN," the paper notes. "Then he became the story." Much more here. (Tucker Carlson, who was fired from Fox News this week, also has broken his silence.)