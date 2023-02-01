Rock Hall Nominations Include 8 First-Timers

Missy Elliott, Willie Nelson, Kate Bush, Iron Maiden, Cyndi Lauper, Soundgarden, Sheryl Crow, and the late George Michael are the 2023 nominees for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, reflecting a mix of country, soul, hip-hop, metal, pop, rap-rock, and grunge. The Cleveland-based institution announced Wednesday the 14 artists and groups being considered for Rock Hall induction, also including Rage Against the Machine, The Spinners, A Tribe Called Quest, The White Stripes, Warren Zevon, and Joy Division/New Order, reports the AP. Standout details:

Artists must have released their first commercial recording at least 25 years before they're eligible for induction.

Eight out of 14 are on the ballot for the first time: Crow, Elliott, Joy Division/New Order, Lauper, Michael, Nelson, The White Stripes, and Zevon. This is the first year of eligibility for Elliott and The White Stripes.

A Tribe Called Quest and Bush were nominees last year and didn't make the cut.

Nominees will be voted on by more than 1,000 artists, historians, and music industry professionals. Inductees will be announced in May and the ceremony will take place this fall.