Text From Rapist Among 7 Dead in Oklahoma: 'This Is All on You'

Family members of some of the seven people found dead Monday on the rural Oklahoma property of Jesse McFadden believe the convicted rapist killed his wife, his three teenage stepchildren, and two friends of his stepdaughter before killing himself in the hours before he was to appear in a Muskogee County court to face trial on charges of possessing child pornography and soliciting sexual conduct with a minor, reports the Daily Beast. Police haven't confirmed this theory, though the woman who accused McFadden of sending her sexual messages from jail in 2017 when she was 16 received texts from McFadden on Sunday, in which he blamed her for not dropping the charges. More:
- Alarming texts: The woman shared the texts with KOKI. In one, McFadden allegedly wrote, "This is all on you for continuing this." "I told you I wouldn't go back," reads another.
- Family points the finger: On a GoFundMe page, a sister of McFadden's wife, 35-year-old Holly Guess, writes that Guess and her three children—Rylee, 17; Michael, 15; and Tiffany, 13—were "murdered" by McFadden.
- Killed during a sleepover: Ivy Webster, 14, and Brittany Brewer, 16, had a sleepover with Tiffany at the McFadden property in Henryetta on Saturday. They planned to swim at a ranch in McAlester, 40 miles south, on Sunday, but never showed up there, per the Independent.
- Last contact: Around 5pm Sunday, Ivy's mom, Ashleigh Webster, says she got a call from McFadden, who told her they were in McAlester but had poor cell reception. "That was the last contact," she tells KJRH. "I believe the girls were already gone at that point."
- Last sighting: But authorities say Ivy and Brittany were last seen at an unspecified address in Henryetta at 1:22am Monday and were believed to be traveling with McFadden, per NBC News. Their bodies weren't discovered until 3pm Monday, when members of a task force from the prosecutor's office visited the property for the second time that day.
- An attempt to flee? "I just wanna know ... if she tried to run," says Ivy's adoptive father, Justin Webster, per the Daily Beast. He says the family was told that the victims were shot and that "some bodies were in a row and some other bodies were scattered on the property."
- McFadden's record: He was convicted of first-degree rape and grand larceny in 2003 and served 17 years before his release in 2020. While in prison in 2017, he allegedly used a contraband cellphone to exchange explicit photos with a 16-year-old girl in Muskogee.
- Delayed trial: He was initially scheduled to face related charges in November 2017, per NBC. However, numerous delays followed. A prosecutor broke their foot, a defense attorney died, then the coronavirus pandemic hit, Muskogee County District Attorney Larry Edwards tells the Daily Beast.
- Could've been more victims: Holly Guess had only recently learned of her husband's criminal history, according to her mother. The Websters had no idea, per KJRH. They say there could've been more victims as McFadden had apparently invited other teens to the sleepover.
- Why wasn't he held? The Websters are also questioning why McFadden was able to remain free while awaiting trial. "I ask our congresspeople to get stricter on these pedophiles to keep them locked up ... because no other family should go through what we are going through now," Justin Webster tells KJRH.
- McFadden's mother speaks: "I can't imagine what they went through," Ladonna McFadden says of the victims, per NBC. "I don't understand it," she adds. "I never, ever, ever would have expected anything like this."
