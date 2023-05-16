Police fatally shot the suspect in Monday's mass shooting in Farmington, New Mexico, which left three others dead and six injured, including two police officers. Now, more details are trickling out about the gunman, who cops say was 18 years old and used at least three firearms to carry out his rampage. Per CNN, Farmington Police Chief Steve Hebbe held a press conference later Monday and revealed that the suspect, who has yet to be identified, started through a Farmington stretch of neighborhood about a quarter-mile long around 11am with an AR-15-style rifle and two other firearms, shooting at least six homes and three vehicles before responding officers arrived at the scene and fatally shot him.

"At this point it appears to be purely random," Hebbe said, per the AP. "There was no schools, no churches, and no individuals targeted. ... The suspect randomly fired at whatever entered his head to shoot at." The shooting was "honestly ... one of the most horrific and difficult days that Farmington has ever had as a community," Hebbe added. It's not clear what the condition is of the injured civilians, but Hebbe says a New Mexico State Police officer who was shot and drove himself to the hospital is "doing well." Meanwhile, an officer from the Farmington PD has already been treated and released. Another news conference is expected Tuesday. (Read more New Mexico stories.)