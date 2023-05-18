There's a two-out-of-three chance that the world will temporarily hit a key warming limit within the next five years, the United Nations weather agency said Wednesday. But it likely would only be a fleeting and less worrisome flirtation with the internationally agreed upon temperature threshold. Scientists expect a temporary burst of heat from El Niño—a naturally occurring weather phenomenon—to supercharge human-caused warming from the burning of coal, oil, and gas to new heights. Temperatures are expected to then slip back down a bit, per the AP. The World Meteorological Organization forecasts a 66% likelihood that between now and 2027, the globe will have a year that averages 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) warmer than the mid-19th century. The WMO report is based on calculations by 11 different climate science centers across the globe.

Why it's important: That number is critical because the 2015 Paris climate agreement set 1.5 degrees Celsius as a global guardrail in atmospheric warming, with countries pledging to try to prevent that much long-term warming if possible. Scientists in a special 2018 United Nations report said going past that point would be drastically and dangerously different, with more death, destruction, and damage to global ecosystems.

When it will happen: "It won't be this year probably. Maybe it'll be next year or the year after" that a year averages 1.5 degrees Celsius, said report lead author Leon Hermanson, a climate scientist at the UK's Met Office.

"It won't be this year probably. Maybe it'll be next year or the year after" that a year averages 1.5 degrees Celsius, said report lead author Leon Hermanson, a climate scientist at the UK's Met Office. Context: Those 66% odds of a single year hitting that threshold in five years have increased from 48% last year, 40% the year before, 20% in 2020, and 10% about a decade ago.

What's behind it: The world has been inching closer to the 1.5-degree threshold due to human-caused climate change for years. Key in all this is the El Niño cycle. The world is coming off a record-tying triple dip La Niña—three straight years of El Niño's cooler cousin restraining the human-caused warming climb—and is on the verge of an El Niño that some scientists predict will be strong. La Niña somewhat flattened the trend of human-caused warming so that the world hasn't broken the annual temperature mark since 2016, during the last El Niño, a supersized one, Hermanson said. And that means a 98% chance of breaking the 2016 annual global temperature record between now and 2027, the report said. There's also a 98% chance that the next five years will be the hottest five years on record, per the report.