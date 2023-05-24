Wagner Chief Says He Lost 20K Men in Fight for Bakhmut

The head of the Russian private army Wagner has again broken with the Kremlin's line on Ukraine, saying its goal of demilitarizing the country has backfired, acknowledging Russian troops have killed civilians, and agreeing with Western estimates that he's lost more than 20,000 men in the battle for Bakhmut. Yevgeny Prigozhin said about half of those who died in the eastern Ukrainian city were Russian convicts recruited for the 15-month-old war. His figures stood in stark contrast to Moscow's widely disputed claims that just over 6,000 of its troops were killed throughout the war as of January, the AP reports. By comparison, official Soviet troop losses in the 1979-89 Afghanistan war were 15,000.

White House officials said Wednesday that Prigozhin’s comments were in line with their own estimates that Russian losses have accelerated. The White House estimated this month that Russian forces had suffered 100,000 casualties, including 20,000 killed in fighting, since December. White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said then that about half of those killed were Wagner forces. Analysts believe many of those killed in the nine-month fight for Bakhmut were Russian convicts with little military training. Prigozhin—himself a former convict—has frequently criticized Russian military officials for not supplying his troops with enough ammunition.

In an interview published late Tuesday with Konstantin Dolgov, a pro-Kremlin political strategist, Prigozhin went even further in his criticism—questioning some of Russian President Vladimir Putin's rationale for the war. Prigozhin said Russia’s goal of "demilitarizing" Ukraine has backfired because Kyiv’s military has become stronger with Western weapons and training. Prigozhin also challenged Moscow's vehement denials that Russian forces had killed civilians.

In Washington, Kirby speculated Wednesday on Prigozhin's motives. "And it’s possible that this could be a sort of morbid way of him ... claiming credit for whatever they’ve been able to achieve in Bakhmut, but also trying to publicly embarrass the Ministry of Defense further that the cost was borne in blood and treasure by Wagner, and not by the Russian military," he said.