Fort Bragg Is No Longer Fort Bragg

Quick, name the biggest military base in the country. The longtime answer of "Fort Bragg" is no longer correct. The Pentagon on Friday formally renamed the gigantic base in North Carolina "Fort Liberty," reports CNN. It's part of the military's ongoing push to rid itself of Confederate names. The former Fort Bragg is one of the largest military bases in the world and, as such, the total cost of the renaming is expected to be about $8 million.

The base was named in 1918 in honor of Gen. Braxton Bragg, who was from North Carolina and served as a general in the Confederacy. He was believed to have owned slaves, per the AP. The new: Unlike the other US bases being renamed, this new one is not paying homage to a person or persons but to, well, liberty. Lt. Gen. Chris Donahue spoke at the ceremony and said the suggestion came from a Gold Star mother whose son died while serving, per WCNC. He quoted her as saying: "My son died for liberty. We have to think bigger, be better. This post is more than a name."