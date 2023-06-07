Florida: Yep, We Sent Those Migrants to California

The two groups of migrants that arrived in California's state capital last week and this week were indeed sent there by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis's administration, Florida officials confirmed Tuesday. "Through verbal and written consent, these volunteers indicated they wanted to go to California," says the Florida Division of Emergency Management's communications director in a statement, the first word from DeSantis's administration since the first flight landed in Sacramento Friday. "A contractor was present and ensured they made it safely to a third party NGO. The specific NGO, Catholic Charities, is used and funded by the federal government."

The New York Times reports that in an "unusual" and "uncharacteristic" move from DeSantis himself, the governor did not take questions from reporters at a bill signing ceremony, so he has yet to personally comment on the migrant flights. But while campaigning for president, he has touted previous migrant flights his administration arranged to Martha's Vineyard, the AP reports. The migrants in both cases were gathered in Texas; DeSantis has said he plans to send migrants that could end up in Florida to other states with more immigrant-friendly policies, but it's not clear whether any of the migrants involved so far intended to end up in Florida. (California Gov. Gavin Newsom earlier suggested kidnapping charges against DeSantis are a possibility.)