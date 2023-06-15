A 'Damning Verdict' for Boris Johnson in Partygate Scandal

Less than four years after Boris Johnson led the Conservative Party to a landslide victory, British lawmakers are preparing to vote on denying him access to the Houses of Parliament. In what Reuters calls a "damning verdict" in a report issued Thursday, a committee of lawmakers said Johnson "committed a serious contempt" by lying to the House of Commons about lockdown-breaking parties during the pandemic. The committee said Johnson's actions in the "partygate" scandal warranted a 90-day suspension from Parliament—enough to trigger a by-election. The former prime minister dodged the punishment by resigning as an MP last week after getting advance notice of the findings, the AP reports.

"The contempt was all the more serious because it was committed by the Prime Minister, the most senior member of the government,” the House of Commons Privileges Committee said. "There is no precedent for a Prime Minister having been found to have deliberately misled the House. He misled the House on an issue of the greatest importance to the House and to the public, and did so repeatedly." The committee said Johnson had been "complicit in a campaign of abuse and attempted intimidation" against it.