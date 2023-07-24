The two big narratives in the GOP race are that Donald Trump has cemented himself as the formidable frontrunner and Ron DeSantis is languishing. But now a third narrative is emerging, one that has South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott on the upswing. If it's true that voters seem to dislike DeSantis the more they get to know him, the opposite seems to be true of the 57-year-old Scott. Coverage:

Scott is rising in the polls in early-voting states—he's now consistently in third place in both New Hampshire and Iowa. In New Hampshire, one recent poll has him at 8%, behind Trump's 37% and DeSantis' 23%, while an Iowa poll has the numbers at 46-16-11. 'Turning heads': An analysis by Maya King at the New York Times finds that Scott is "turning heads" of both voters and donors. (Cosmetics heir Ronald Lauder recently traveled to South Carolina to meet with him.) "He has experience, a compelling personal story, and a campaign war chest that gives him staying power in a Republican primary that so far has been a two-man race," writes King. "And among Republican voters, he is the candidate that everyone seems to like." Scott, then, seems to be "perfectly positioned" to move further up should either Trump falter or DeSantis stumble even more. "The only question is whether either moment will come."