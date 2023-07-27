A cause of death still hasn't been revealed for Irish singer Sinead O'Connor, who died Wednesday at age 56 in London, but cops there now say it wasn't a suspicious one, report the BBC and CNN . Per Metropolitan Police, O'Connor was found shortly before noon local time in an apartment in the Herne Hill section of the UK capital after officers responded to a call over an "unresponsive" woman. O'Connor was pronounced dead at the scene and her next of kin were informed, a police statement noted. "A file will be prepared for the coroner," it added.

The Guardian notes that earlier this month, O'Connor posted a video online to prove a social media account was indeed hers, noting she'd moved to London to record some new songs. "I look like s--- ... which is why I didn't want to make a video," she said from the apartment she was recording in. She also referenced her late son, Shane, who died by suicide last year at the age of 17. "You know the way your kid, unfortunately, passing away, it isn't good for one's body or soul, to be fair," she said in the clip. "But anyway, let's not dwell on that."

One of the singer's last tweets after that was a post last week that showed her and Shane embracing. "Been living as undead night creature since," she wrote. "He was the love of my life, the lamp of my soul. We were one soul in two halves. He was the only person who ever loved me unconditionally. I am lost in the bardo without him." O'Connor was hospitalized a week after Shane's death following concerning tweets she'd made.

Meanwhile, some Sinead fans are miffed that certain obituaries are leaving out an important facet of the singer's life: her identity as a Muslim, after she converted to Islam in 2018 and officially changed her name to Shuhada Sadaqat, per Al Jazeera. "Really don't get why British media isn't using Hijab pics of Sinead O'Connor when she was publicly a practicing Muslim," one critic noted. Another added that "many Mainstream media outlets are overlooking or erasing" her Muslim identity. (Tributes continue to pour in for the "Nothing Compares 2 U" singer.)