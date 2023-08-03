Trump Speaks Out on Eve of Arraignment

Donald Trump was slamming his latest indictment on the eve of his arraignment Thursday in Washington, DC. In an all-caps post to his Truth Social platform Wednesday, Trump said the case against him—on charges that he tried to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election—proves that there is rampant "corruption, scandal, & failure" in the US under President Joe Biden, the BBC reports. He also said he's never experienced more support from his followers than he is currently getting on this issue, and he once again falsely stated that then-VP Mike Pence could have stopped Congress from certifying the election results on Jan. 6, 2021. Meanwhile, security is being increased in DC ahead of the arraignment, at which Trump is expected to plead not guilty, CBS News reports.