This Is the Best State to Live In

Here Are the 10 Best, Worst States to Live In

Massachusetts tops WalletHub's list; New Mexico comes in last
By Jenn Gidman,  Newser Staff
Posted Aug 14, 2023 3:17 PM CDT
Whether you're looking to relocate or just nosy about how your state ranks, WalletHub has a new analysis out on America's ideal places to live. The site looked at all 50 states across more than four dozen metrics, in five main categories: affordability; economy, including a state's unemployment rates, economic growth, and job opportunities; education and health (think quality of public schools and high school graduation rates, as well as life expectancy and what share of the population is insured); quality of life (ie, average commute times, weather, traffic congestion, and restaurants and bars per capita); and safety, which looks at everything from violent crime to traffic-tied fatalities. Massachusetts tops the list, while New Mexico comes in last. Read on to see how other states stacked up:

Best states

  1. Massachusetts (No. 1 in "Education & Health" category)
  2. New Jersey (No. 1 in "Safety" category)
  3. New Hampshire
  4. New York (No. 1 in "Quality of Life" category)
  5. Wyoming
  6. Florida
  7. Virginia
  8. Idaho
  9. Wisconsin
  10. Minnesota

Worst states
  1. West Virginia
  2. Kentucky
  3. Alabama
  4. South Carolina
  5. Arkansas
  6. Oklahoma
  7. Mississippi (last in "Economy," "Education & Health" categories)
  8. Louisiana
  9. Alaska (last in "Quality of Life" category)
  10. New Mexico (last in "Safety" category)

See how other states fared here.

