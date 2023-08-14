This Is the Best State to Live In

Whether you're looking to relocate or just nosy about how your state ranks, WalletHub has a new analysis out on America's ideal places to live. The site looked at all 50 states across more than four dozen metrics, in five main categories: affordability; economy, including a state's unemployment rates, economic growth, and job opportunities; education and health (think quality of public schools and high school graduation rates, as well as life expectancy and what share of the population is insured); quality of life (ie, average commute times, weather, traffic congestion, and restaurants and bars per capita); and safety, which looks at everything from violent crime to traffic-tied fatalities. Massachusetts tops the list, while New Mexico comes in last. Read on to see how other states stacked up:
Best states
Worst states
- Massachusetts (No. 1 in "Education & Health" category)
- New Jersey (No. 1 in "Safety" category)
- New Hampshire
- New York (No. 1 in "Quality of Life" category)
- Wyoming
- Florida
- Virginia
- Idaho
- Wisconsin
- Minnesota
- West Virginia
- Kentucky
- Alabama
- South Carolina
- Arkansas
- Oklahoma
- Mississippi (last in "Economy," "Education & Health" categories)
- Louisiana
- Alaska (last in "Quality of Life" category)
- New Mexico (last in "Safety" category)
