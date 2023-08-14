CNN is making dramatic changes to its lineup, announcing Monday that it's giving Abby Phillip and Laura Coates new weeknight shows and launching new weekend programs with Christiane Amanpour and Chris Wallace. Virtually no part of the day goes unchanged in the revamp, the AP reports, as the network struggles with ratings challenges worsened by the quickening of people cutting the cord on cable TV.

Phillip, a political correspondent, and Coates, a CNN legal analyst, will host back-to-back weeknight shows starting at 10pm ET.

With Kaitlan Collins at 9pm and Erin Burnett at 7pm, that gives CNN an evening schedule led by women, except for Anderson Cooper's hour at 8pm.