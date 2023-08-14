CNN is making dramatic changes to its lineup, announcing Monday that it's giving Abby Phillip and Laura Coates new weeknight shows and launching new weekend programs with Christiane Amanpour and Chris Wallace. Virtually no part of the day goes unchanged in the revamp, the AP reports, as the network struggles with ratings challenges worsened by the quickening of people cutting the cord on cable TV.
- Phillip, a political correspondent, and Coates, a CNN legal analyst, will host back-to-back weeknight shows starting at 10pm ET.
- With Kaitlan Collins at 9pm and Erin Burnett at 7pm, that gives CNN an evening schedule led by women, except for Anderson Cooper's hour at 8pm.
- Wallace and Amanpour will both host live hours on Saturday morning. It will be a more topical hour for Wallace, who has had trouble finding an audience for his weekend interview show since shifting from Fox News.
- Heading into the 2024 campaign, political correspondent Kasie Hunt will host Early Start at 5am on weekdays.
- Phil Mattingly will be a new co-host with Poppy Harlow on the three-hour CNN This Morning show.
- King Charles, a limited-run series with Gayle King and Charles Barkley, will air on Wednesday nights at 9 ET starting this fall.
- Pamela Brown, Victor Blackwell, Manu Raju, and Alisyn Camerota will also have new roles on the network.
The changes were a swift move from CNN's new leadership team of Amy Entelis, David Leavy, Virginia Moseley, and Eric Sherling. They replaced former CEO Chris Licht, who was fired
