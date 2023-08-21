Crime / mass shootings 2 Weekend Mass Shootings, One on Each Coast 4 dead total, 14 others wounded in Seattle and Philadelphia incidents By Evann Gastaldo, Newser Staff Posted Aug 21, 2023 3:00 AM CDT Copied Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell gives remarks at McKinstry as Vice President Kamala Harris visits ahead of the one-year anniversary of the Biden administration's Inflation Reduction Act, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson) Two mass shootings rocked the US over the weekend, one on each coast. Details: Seattle: Police responded to a hookah lounge in south Seattle around 4:30am Sunday to find mass casualties. Two men, ages 22 and 33, died at the scene, and a 30-year-old man died at a nearby hospital, the AP reports. Six others were injured, one of them critically. Five guns were recovered, but it's not yet clear what led to the shooting. Philadelphia: The day prior, a shooting at a block party around 1:30am Saturday left one dead and eight others wounded in the Parkside neighborhood in the western part of Philadelphia, ABC News reports. The victim killed was 19, and two other teens, both of them female, were among the wounded. The other victims ranged in age from 20 to 51. Multiple shooters are suspected to have been involved, and at least 38 rounds were fired. story continues below Even though, Seattle's mayor said in a statement, Seattle's police department "keeps up a rapid and record pace of recovering guns—869 through July—there are still more illegal guns in the wrong hands that could be used to incite another tragedy like this one." Says Philadelphia's mayor, "We know residents are frustrated with the violence that continues to plague our city, and our administration continues to do everything we can to stop the violence." (Read more mass shootings stories.)