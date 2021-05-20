A$AP Rocky: Rihanna Is 'the One'

(Newser) – Samuel Hines says that as soon he mentioned Rihanna to A$AP Rocky during a GQ interview, the rapper started "beaming like a teenager whose crush just accepted his prom invite" and called her "the love of my life." Life, the rapper told Hines, is "so much better when you got the One. She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones." It's not clear how long the two have been dating, but rumors they were involved started in 2013, when he was the support act on her Diamonds World Tour, the BBC reports. She split up with Saudi billionaire Hassan Jameel early last year after a three-year relationship.

story continues below

Rocky told GQ that last year's summer of COVID was more of a summer of love for him and Rihanna: They traveled from LA to New York in a tour bus, not playing any gigs but stopping in several cities and national parks, listening to the Rolling Stones and the Grateful Dead along the way. He even tie-dyed his own clothes. In the GQ interview, he reflected on how life has changed since July 2019, when he was in solitary confinement in a Swedish prison after a fight in Stockholm—and then-President Trump was calling for his release. A fashion collection he designed in prison is now a reality and he is finishing off new album All Smiles. He said Rihanna has been a big influence on his new music—along with Morrissey, who has been writing, producing, and contributing vocals. (Read more Rihanna stories.)