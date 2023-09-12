As Many as 2K Dead in Devastating Libya Floods

Derna, where the toll was highest, is inaccessible
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Sep 12, 2023 12:38 AM CDT
In this photo provided by the Libyan government, muddied seawaters caused by heavy flooding are visible off the coast of the city of Derna, Libya, on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023.   (Libyan government via AP)

Mediterranean storm Daniel caused devastating floods in Libya that broke dams and swept away entire neighborhoods in multiple coastal towns in the east of the North African nation, the AP reports. As many as 2,000 people were feared dead, one of the country's leaders said Monday, and thousands more are reportedly missing. The destruction appeared greatest in Derna, a city formerly held by Islamic extremists in the chaos that has gripped Libya for more than a decade and left it with crumbling and inadequate infrastructure. Libya remains divided between two rival administrations, one in the east and one in the west, each backed by militias and foreign governments.

The confirmed death toll from the weekend flooding stood at 61 as of late Monday, according to health authorities. But the tally did not include Derna, which had become inaccessible, and many of the thousands missing there were believed carried away by waters after two upstream dams burst. Video by residents of the city posted online showed major devastation. Entire residential areas were erased along a river that runs down from the mountains through the city center. Multistory apartment buildings that once stood well back from the river were partially collapsed into the mud. (Elsewhere in North Africa, a devastating earthquake also killed more than 2,000 people.)

