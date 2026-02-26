Report: Bullet Hole Found in American Airlines Plane

An American Airlines jet is out of service after a suspicious "puncture" turned up during a routine inspection in Medellín, Colombia, on Sunday, and sources tells outlets including NBC News and CBS News that the puncture was a bullet hole. The airline said no injuries were reported and no problems were noted during flight operations before the damage was discovered. According to documents seen by CBS, the puncture "extends all the way through the right-hand aileron," a flight control surface attached to the wing.

The 737 Max 8 flew from Miami to Medellin on Sunday. American said the plane was immediately pulled from service for inspection and repair and that it plans to cooperate with "all relevant authorities" to determine what happened. Flight tracking data shows the aircraft returned to Miami on Monday after temporary repairs, per CBS. It flew to Dallas around 12 hours later and has not flown since. Colombia's Civil Aeronautical Authority confirmed it is aware of reports that an aircraft was found with perforations but said it has not been contacted by the airline or any US agency. The regulator added it is waiting for official information that could clarify how the damage occurred and where it originated.