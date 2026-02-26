World Economic Forum Chief Resigns Amid Epstein Scrutiny

Another prominent figure has been brought down by his links to Jeffrey Epstein. Borge Brende, the World Economic Forum's president and CEO and a former Norwegian foreign minister, said Thursday he will step down following an independent review of his contacts with the sex offender, the New York Times reports. In November, Brende denied having any contact with Epstein but the most recent release of Justice Department files told a very different story, reports Politico . The WEF says Brende had "three business dinners with Jeffrey Epstein, along with subsequent email and SMS communications."

The newly released files suggest Brende stayed in touch with Epstein up until a week before Epstein was arrested in 2019. Brende responded with a thumbs-up emoji to a message from Epstein that referenced a lawyer's letter downplaying the scope of the case that led to Epstein's 2008 conviction for soliciting a minor for prostitution, the Times reports. In a statement earlier this month, Brende said he "was completely unaware of Epstein's past and criminal activities" before he first met him in 2018, reports Reuters.

In a statement, the WEF, which organizes the annual Davos conference, said the inquiry uncovered no issues "beyond what has been previously disclosed" but it respects Brende's decision to step down. Brende said he was resigning so the WEF could continue its work "without distractions." His exit follows a separate investigation into allegations of misconduct by WEF founder Klaus Schwab, who stepped down as chair in April. Brende is one of several high-profile Norwegians now under a spotlight over ties to Epstein, alongside former Prime Minister Thorbjorn Jagland, Crown Princess Mette-Marit, and senior diplomats.