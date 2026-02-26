Repeat Airline Stowaway Is Detained Again

She's apparently done it again. Repeat stowaway Svetlana Dali was detained in Italy after allegedly slipping onto a United Airlines flight from Newark to Milan without a ticket, reports NBC News. Crew members reportedly discovered she wasn't on the manifest only after the Boeing 777 was airborne Wednesday evening. Dali, a Russian citizen with US residency, was convicted last year of stowing away on a Delta flight from New York to Paris in November 2024 and was sentenced to time served.