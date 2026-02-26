Albanese Causes Uproar With One Word

Australia's prime minister is backtracking after a single word set off a political firestorm. Asked to sum up sexual abuse survivor and former Australian of the Year Grace Tame in one word during a rapid-fire quiz, Anthony Albanese chose "difficult." Tame, who was raped by her math teacher at 15 before becoming an advocate, fired back on social media, calling the label "misogynist's code for a woman who won't comply" and adding that "history tends to call her 'courageous,'" per the BBC. Albanese later expressed regret "if there was any misinterpretation," saying he meant Tame had endured a "very difficult life" and praising her advocacy—but she rejected the apology as condescending, per ABC Australia.