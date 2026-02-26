Cuba Says It Killed 4 in Gunfight With Florida Boat

Cuba says a gunbattle in its northern waters began Wednesday after a border patrol vessel approached a Florida-registered speedboat to request identification. In a post on X, Cuba's Interior Ministry said the people on the boat, listed as FL7726SH, near Cayo Falcones, then opened fire, injuring the Cuban commander. Cuban forces returned fire, officials said, killing four people on the speedboat and wounding six, who were later taken for medical treatment. Cuba has not released the names of those on board, the BBC reports, or explained why the vessel was in the area, saying only that an investigation is underway.

Trump administration officials have not publicly commented. In Florida, however, lawmakers swiftly denounced the shooting and demanded US-led inquiries, with some questioning Cuba's version of events. US Rep. Carlos Gimenez called it a "massacre" and said authorities must determine whether any of the dead or injured were US citizens or legal residents. Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier said his office will open an investigatin of its own, cooperating with federal and law enforcement agencies, per Axios. "The Cuban government cannot be trusted, and we will do everything in our power to hold these communists accountable," Uthmeier said.

Records purchased off a website for prospective boat buyers say the 24-foot boat was last sold in December 2022 and is registered for commercial use. Eight years ago, it was registered for recreational use. Records don't say who owned it, per the New York Times. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the US has opened its own investigation but has been dependent on the Cuban government for information.