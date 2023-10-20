Trump Co-Defendant Chesebro Pleads Guilty

Another big plea deal in the Georgia case against Donald Trump and multiple co-defendants: Lawyer Kenneth Chesebro pleaded guilty to a felony on Friday just as jury selection was getting underway in his trial on charges accusing him of participating in efforts to overturn Trump's loss in the state in the 2020 election. Chesebro, who was charged alongside Trump and 17 others with violating the state's anti-racketeering law, pleaded guilty to one felony charge of conspiracy to commit filing false documents in a last-minute deal. His plea came a day after fellow attorney Sidney Powell, who had been scheduled to go to trial alongside him, entered her own guilty plea to six misdemeanor counts.

In Chesebro's case, prosecutors recommended five years' probation, $5,000 restitution, an apology letter to the citizens of Georgia, and 100 hours community service. The two guilty pleas—along with a third for a bail bondsman last month—are major victories for Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who obtained the indictment in August, per the AP. They allow her to avoid a lengthy trial of just two defendants, which would have given those remaining a peek at her trial strategy, and to whittle down an unwieldy pool of defendants. All of the other defendants have pleaded not guilty.

Chesebro was initially charged with felony racketeering and six other counts as part of a wide-ranging scheme to keep the Republican president in power after he lost the 2020 election to Joe Biden. The indictment alleges Chesebro coordinated and executed a plan to have 16 Georgia Republicans sign a certificate declaring falsely that Trump won the state and declaring themselves the state's "duly elected and qualified" electors. For prosecutors, the plea deal assures that Chesebro publicly accepts responsibility for his conduct in the case and removes the uncertainty of a trial by a jury of his peers. It also compels him to testify about communications he had with Trump's campaign lawyers and close associates, including co-defendant Rudy Giuliani.