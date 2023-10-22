Jagger Makes SNL Cameo, First Time on Show Since 1986

Last week, Taylor Swift made a cameo on Saturday Night Live. This week, Mick Jagger, Lady Gaga, and actor Pedro Pascal made surprise appearances. All did so as Bad Bunny doubled as both host and musical guest.
- Jagger: He appeared in two skits, marking his first appearance on the show since 1986, per Variety. In the first, he sported a fake pencil mustache in a skit with Bad Bunny and cast member Marcello Hernández. In the second, he played a nun.
- Gaga: She showed up to introduce Bad Bunny's performance of "Un Preview," per People. It was her first appearance on the show since 2016.