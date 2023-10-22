Jagger Makes SNL Cameo, First Time on Show Since 1986

He appears in two skits, while Lady Gaga and actor Pedro Pascal also make cameos
By Newser Editors,  Newser Staff
Posted Oct 22, 2023 8:34 AM CDT

Last week, Taylor Swift made a cameo on Saturday Night Live. This week, Mick Jagger, Lady Gaga, and actor Pedro Pascal made surprise appearances. All did so as Bad Bunny doubled as both host and musical guest.

  • Jagger: He appeared in two skits, marking his first appearance on the show since 1986, per Variety. In the first, he sported a fake pencil mustache in a skit with Bad Bunny and cast member Marcello Hernández. In the second, he played a nun.
  • Gaga: She showed up to introduce Bad Bunny's performance of "Un Preview," per People. It was her first appearance on the show since 2016.

  • Pascal: He crashed the monologue of Bad Bunny and made a joke out of translating the Puerto Rican singer's Spanish. Watch it here.
(Read more Mick Jagger stories.)

