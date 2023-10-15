Celebrity / Taylor Swift SNL Has Twin Cameos by Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Swift introduces music guest, and Kelce appears in sketch mocking the relationship buzz By Newser Editors, Newser Staff Posted Oct 15, 2023 9:00 AM CDT Copied SNL Has Twin Cameos by Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Travis Kelce shows up at the end. (YouTube) America's most buzz-worthy maybe-couple were both in New York City Saturday, which translated into separate cameos on Saturday Night Live for both Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. Kelce: The NFL star showed up at the end of a skit mocking the league's obsession with the relationship between him and Swift, per USA Today. "She's in the luxury box hanging out with Mama Kelce knocking back cocktails with Deadpool? It's official," said Molly Kearney as Terry Bradshaw in the parody of Fox NFL Sunday. "This is a way bigger deal than the Super Bowl," added Devon Walker as Michael Strahan. The Kansas City Chiefs star made a quick appearance at the end with a plea to return to football talk. (Watch the skit here.) Swift: Her cameo came later in the show when she made a surprise appearance to introduce musical guest Ice Spice, per Variety. Watch it here. Neither she nor Kelce appeared on stage at the show's end, but host Pete Davidson thanked them publicly. (The began on a somber note with Davidson's solo cold open.) View 1 image