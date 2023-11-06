Things Just Got Even Better for Taylor Swift

Travis who ? Taylor Swift now has 13 No. 1 albums under her belt, thanks to the rerecording of her 1989 album. Over the weekend, 1989 (Taylor's Version) ascended to the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 charts in its first week of release, with more than 1.6 million units sold in the US and 3.5 million units sold worldwide, per the Hollywood Reporter . That makes her the first artist to rack up six No. 1 album debuts with at least 1 million units sold, and makes her new album the biggest-selling album of the year.

Swift's accomplishment also marked the biggest week for any album since another numbered album, Adele's 25, sold around 3.4 million units in 2015, per Billboard. It also breaks one of Swift's own records: the nearly 1.3 million units of the original 1989—which CNN calls "arguably one of her most popular" albums—that sold in its first week in 2014. Swift also takes home the honors of most streamed Spotify album in a single day, which she'd already held the record for with last year's Midnights.

The new version of 1989 features not only such hits from the original as "Bad Blood," "Blank Space," and "Shake It Off," but also five new tunes. The new album comes available in five different vinyl versions (one of which contains a bonus track), eight CD editions, and two cassettes, in addition to availability via streaming. (Swift also recently became a billionaire.)