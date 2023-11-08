House Republicans Subpoena Hunter Biden

House Republicans issued subpoenas Wednesday to members of President Biden's family, taking their most aggressive step yet in an impeachment inquiry bitterly opposed by Democrats that is testing the reach of congressional oversight powers. The long-awaited move by Rep. James Comer, the chairman of the House Oversight Committee, to subpoena Hunter Biden, the president's son, and James Biden, the president's brother, comes as Republicans look to gain ground in their nearly yearlong investigation, the AP reports. So far, they have failed to uncover evidence directly implicating the president in any wrongdoing.

But Republicans say the evidence trail they have uncovered paints a troubling picture of "influence peddling" by Biden's family in their business dealings, particularly with clients overseas. "Now, the House Oversight Committee is going to bring in members of the Biden family and their associates to question them on this record of evidence," Comer said in a statement. The stakes are exceedingly high, as the inquiry could result in Republicans bringing impeachment charges against Biden, the ultimate penalty for what the Constitution describes as "high crimes and misdemeanors."

The subpoenas demand that Hunter Biden and James Biden, as well as former business associate Rob Walker, appear before the Oversight Committee for a deposition. Lawmakers also requested that James Biden's wife, Sara Biden, and Hallie Biden, the wife of the president's deceased son Beau, appear voluntarily for transcribed interviews. Both the White House and the Biden family's personal lawyers have dismissed the investigation as a political ploy aimed at hurting the Democratic president.

Hunter Biden's attorney, Abbe Lowell, said the investigation has been full of "worn-out, false, baseless, or debunked claims." In a letter to House Speaker Mike Johnson on Wednesday morning, Lowell urged the new speaker to rein in the "partisan political games." Johnson has given his blessing to the inquiry and has hinted that a decision could come soon on whether to pursue articles of impeachment against Biden.