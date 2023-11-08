Big Wins Give Democrats a 'Blueprint' for 2024

Nearly a year and a half after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, abortion remains a key issue in elections across the country—to the benefit of Democrats, who've made protecting abortion rights a priority. A major takeaway from Tuesday's elections is that "voters are casting ballots in favor of abortion access when it is a prominent election issue," ABC News reports. Indeed, Arizona Republican strategist Barrett Marson tells CNN that Tuesday's results "should scare every Republican in a state where an abortion question is on the ballot in 2024." More:



Abortion rights remain "politically popular," given that voters backed a constitutionally protected right to abortion in Ohio and kept Democrats in control of the Kentucky governorship and the Virginia state Senate, while also flipping the Virginia state House blue, CNN reports. In its view, abortion rights will undoubtedly remain "a driving force in next year's elections," which is a good sign for Democrats. A boost for Biden: After a concerning poll, "Biden was in need of some good news to point to. And the victories provided exactly that," per NBC News. "Across the country tonight, democracy won and MAGA lost," Biden wrote on X. "Voters vote. Polls don't. Now let's go win next year." Biden campaign manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez also boasted of the results, saying that when it comes to abortion, "Americans overwhelmingly side" with Democrats, per CNN.