Now Mom Has Been Arrested in Wild Murder-for-Hire Scheme

The wild story of the 2014 murder of Daniel Markel just got even wilder: Days after Charles Adelson was convicted of hiring hit men to kill Markel, his former brother-in-law, Adelson's mother has been arrested. Prosecutors have long looked at Adelson's family—sister Wendi, Markel's ex-wife, and their parents Donna and Harvey—as likely conspirators in the murder-for-hire scheme, the Tallahassee Democrat reports. Per court records, Donna Adelson can be heard in phone calls to her jailed son following his conviction discussing a possible plan to flee the country to somewhere without an extradition treaty with the US, NBC News reports. Prosecutors say she and her husband were on their way to Vietnam, which is such a country, when the 73-year-old was arrested at Miami International Airport Monday night.