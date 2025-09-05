Stabbing Spree in Manitoba Ends With 2 Dead, 7 Hurt

A stabbing spree early Thursday in Hollow Water First Nation, a remote indigenous community in Manitoba, Canada, left an 18-year-old woman dead and seven others wounded, the BBC reports. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) say the attacker—identified as 26-year-old Tyrone Simard—was also killed as he fled the scene in a stolen car and collided with a police vehicle. The RCMP officer involved was hospitalized with serious injuries but is expected to recover.

Authorities say police were alerted at 3:45am, when a tribal security officer reported an assault. Responding officers discovered multiple victims at two separate locations. The deceased woman was the suspect's sister, and police indicated that all involved parties, who ranged in age from 18 to 60, knew each other. Authorities did not comment on a possible motive, but said the suspect was "known to police."

The Hollow Water First Nation, with a population of just a few hundred, is about 124 miles northeast of Winnipeg. Community members, including Chief Larry Barker, expressed grief over the violence, which is described as out of character for the area. Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew commended the injured officer's actions, stating she "stopped a man on a rampage."

story continues below

One of the injured, Michael Raven, was reportedly stabbed in the lung while asleep at home. His daughter told CBC News the community is rattled by the rare occurrence of such violence. The attack coincided with the third anniversary of a mass stabbing in Saskatchewan that killed 11 people in James Smith Cree Nation and a nearby village, but a RCMP officer says that timing appears to be "merely a coincidence."