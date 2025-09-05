Caitlin Clark Is Done Playing for This Season

Caitlin Clark has played in just 13 games for the Indiana Fever this season, and that number won't get any higher. The star WNBA player has been benched since she injured her right groin during the July 15 game against the Connecticut Sun, and she announced Thursday night that she's been ruled out for the rest of the season due to the injury, ESPN reports. "I had hoped to share a better update, but I will not be returning to play this season," she wrote. "I spent hours in the gym every day with the singular goal of getting back out there, disappointed isn't a big enough word to describe how I am feeling." Prior to the right groin injury, she'd previously been sidelined during this, her sophomore season, due to a left groin injury and a left quad strain, CBS Sports reports.

"I want to thank everyone who had my back through all the uncertainty," Clark continued. "This has been incredibly frustrating, but even in the bad, there is good. The way the fans continued to show up for me, and for the Fever, brought me so much joy and important perspective. I am so proud of how this team has only gotten stronger through adversity this year. Now it's time to close out the season and claim our spot in the Playoffs." While rehabbing her most recent injury, Clark in August suffered a bone bruise on her left ankle that she's also had to rehab. In her collegiate career and rookie season with the Fever, Clark never missed a game.