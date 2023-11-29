Taylor Swift Kicks a Male Off of Spotify's Throne

It's her, hi—Taylor Swift is Spotify's 2023 most-played artist. According to Spotify Wrapped, Swift was 2023's most-streamed artist globally, raking in more than 26.1 billion streams since January 1. That means that the pop powerhouse has dethroned Puerto Rican reggaetón star Bad Bunny, who held the coveted title for three years in a row beginning in 2020. He's in the No. 2 slot in 2023, followed by The Weeknd in third, Drake in fourth, and regional Mexican musician Peso Pluma in fifth, reports the AP .

It's not such bad news for Bad Bunny, however: his 2022 album, Un Verano Sin Ti, was Spotify's most-streamed album for the second year in a row, raking in 4.5 billion global streams. In that category, Taylor Swift's Midnights trails in second, with SZA's SOS in third; both were also released in 2022. The top five is rounded out with The Weeknd's 2016 album Starboy and Karol G's Mañana Será Bonito, the only 2023 release to reach the peak.

Miley Cyrus' empowerment anthem "Flowers" is Spotify's most-streamed song of the year with 1.6 million streams globally. "Kill Bill" by SZA is the second most-streamed song of the year, while Harry Styles' "As It Was," BTS member Jung Kook featuring Latto's "Seven," and Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma's "Ella Baila Sola" came in third, fourth and fifth, respectively. In the US specifically, Swift's dominance continued—she was the most streamed artist on the platform, followed by Drake and country star Morgan Wallen. Wallen's "Last Night" was the most streamed song, and his full-length One Thing at a Time was the most streamed-album. (Wallen's song dominated another streaming app, too.)