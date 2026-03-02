Cher's Son Charged in Ruckus at Private School

Cher's son was arrested on Friday after police say he was "causing a disturbance and acting belligerently" at a New Hampshire private high school. Elijah Blue Allman, 49, was charged with four misdemeanors: two counts of simple assault, criminal trespass, and criminal threatening. Allman, whose father was the late Gregg Allman, was also charged with disorderly conduct, which is illegal in the state but not considered a crime, reports the AP . Allman has no association with the school, St. Paul's School in Concord.

At about 7pm that day, Concord police responded to reports that Allman was disturbing people in the dining hall of St. Paul's School. After Allman was charged, he was released on his own recognizance, reports TMZ. It's the latest drama for Allman, who overdosed last June, after Cher tried and failed to gain conservatorship over her son's finances due to his drug use. A representative for Cher was not immediately available. St. Paul's School declined to comment. An investigation is ongoing.