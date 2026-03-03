Justin Timberlake Doesn't Want You to See His DWI Arrest

Justin Timberlake didn't fight his DWI conviction—but he is fighting over who gets to see it play out on video. The singer has gone to court in New York to block the release of police body camera footage from his June 18, 2024, arrest in the Hamptons, arguing that making it public would violate his privacy and cause lasting damage to his reputation, per NBC News. Multiple outlets, including NBC, have requested the video under New York's Freedom of Information Law. Timberlake, who called the incident "a mistake" he hopes others learn from, pleaded guilty in September 2024 to a reduced charge of driving while impaired and received community service and a fine. He claimed he had only one martini.