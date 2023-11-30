Henry Kissinger Dies at 100

Former secretary of state was a dominant diplomat under presidents Nixon, Ford
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Nov 29, 2023 8:16 PM CST
Henry Kissinger Dies at 100
President Nixon's National Security Adviser Henry Kissinger, left, and Le Duc Tho, member of Hanoi's Politburo, are photographed outside a suburban house at Gif Sur Yvette in Paris, Wednesday, June 13, 1973.   (AP Photo/Michel Lipchitz, file)

Former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, the diplomat with the thick glasses and gravelly voice who dominated foreign policy as the United States extricated itself from Vietnam and broke down barriers with China, died Wednesday, his consulting firm said. He was 100, reports the AP. With his gruff yet commanding presence and behind-the-scenes manipulation of power, Kissinger exerted uncommon influence on global affairs under Presidents Nixon and Ford, earning both vilification and the Nobel Peace Prize. Decades later, his name still provoked impassioned debate over foreign policy landmarks long past. (Read more Henry Kissinger stories.)

