Who's In, Who's Out for 4th GOP Debate

The field of candidates onstage for the fourth Republican presidential debate will be the smallest yet, the AP reports. Four hopefuls will participate in Wednesday night's debate at the Moody Music Hall at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, according to the Republican National Committee. To qualify for the fourth debate, candidates needed at least 6% support in two national polls or 6% in one national poll as well as two polls from four of the early-voting states—Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina. All the polls used for qualification must have been approved by the RNC. The White House hopefuls also needed at least 80,000 unique donors, with at least 200 of those coming from 20 states or territories, and they had to sign an RNC pledge promising to support the party's eventual nominee.