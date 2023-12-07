Eric Adams' Approval Hits 28%

Steep budget cuts that Mayor Eric Adams blames on New York City's migrant crisis and a shortage of affordable housing are contributing to his plunge in polls. A Quinnipiac University poll released Wednesday shows 28% of registered New York City voters approve of his job performance, with 58% disapproving. Not only is that a low point for Adams, Politico reports, it's the worst job approval rating a Quinnipiac University poll has found for any city mayor since it began measuring in 1996. Just 22% of voters approve of Adams' handling of homelessness and the budget, per the New York Times .

"Not only are voters giving him poor grades on the job he's doing at City Hall, their views on his character have dimmed," Mary Snow, the poll's assistant director. In the past month, the FBI has seized his cellphones and a woman has accused Adams of sexually assaulting her in 1993. Another poll, by Marist College, found Adams' approval rating last month at 37%. "Incorrect polls come out every day," Deputy Mayor Fabien Levy said in a statement, "but the real numbers cannot be questioned: Crime is down, jobs are up, and we continue to deliver billions of dollars into the pockets of working people." Still, a pollster for Adams said the mayor "understands voters are frustrated." (Read more Eric Adams stories.)