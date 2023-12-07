Deputy Killed in Police Chase of Senator's Son

A deputy in North Dakota was killed Wednesday in the police pursuit of a stolen SUV being driven by a US senator's son, authorities say. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the Mercer County Sheriff's deputy was killed when a stolen SUV driven by Ian Cramer, son of Republican Sen. Kevin Cramer, crashed head-on into an unoccupied patrol vehicle, KFYR reports. The highway patrol says the crash pushed the vehicle into the deputy, who had been standing behind it, preparing to deploy a tire deflation device.

Ian Cramer, 42, was taken to a medical center and then to the McLean County Detention Center, the highway patrol said. Authorities said the crash is being investigated and charges are pending, CBS News reports. In a statement Wednesday night, the senator said his son was "involved in a police chase which resulted in an accident that killed an officer. Ian suffers from serious mental disorders which manifest in severe paranoia and hallucinations." The senator said his wife, Kris, "was with Ian when he insisted on going to his brother Ike. Ike died in 2018. Kris took Ian to the Sanford Health emergency room in Bismarck. When she got out of our vehicle, Ian jumped into the driver's seat and fled."

"Our daughter was able to track the car through Kris' cell phone and lead officers to him in Mercer County," the senator said. Cramer said he would take the first flight he could to be with his family. "We grieve especially for the family of the hero who tried to help Ian, and we pray for our gracious God to show up as He always does in tragedy," the senator said, asking the public to pray for the officer's family and colleagues. "We also ask God for healing for Ian," Cramer said. "We love him and hurt deeply." (Read more Kevin Cramer stories.)