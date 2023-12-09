These Are the Most Powerful Women in Tinseltown

Adele, Jennifer Aniston, network execs make the 'Hollywood Reporter' list
By Jenn Gidman,  Newser Staff
Posted Dec 9, 2023 7:45 AM CST
These Are the Most Powerful Women in Tinseltown
Adele is seen accepting an award at the Grammys on Feb. 5 in Los Angeles.   (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

"Star power" in Hollywood means more than who turns the most heads at the Viper Room. Per the Hollywood Reporter, there's a whole slew of women who "overdelivered" in Tinseltown in 2023, "setting box office records, filling arenas, and putting Hollywood back to work" after the writers and actors strikes. Here, the publication's top 10 on this versatile list of actors, singers, and business executives (Beyonce just missed, coming in at No. 11):

  1. Pamela Abdy (CEO, Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group)
  2. Adele (singer)
  3. Lauren Anderson (head of AVoD/unscripted programming, Amazon MGM Studios)
  4. Jennifer Aniston (actor, producer)
  5. Sarah Aubrey, Amy Gravitt, Francesca Orsi, and Nina Rosenstein (programming execs, Max and HBO)
  6. Elizabeth Banks (actor, filmmaker)
  7. Bela Bajaria (chief content officer, Netflix)
  8. Gina Balian (president, FX Entertainment)
  9. Angela Bassett (actor, producer)
  10. Frances Berwick (chair, NBCUniversal Entertainment)

See what other women made the top 100. (Read more entertainment stories.)

