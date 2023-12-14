You've Got Your Nachos and Booze. What If They Were One?

If you ever went home after a night on the town, and in one of your moments of finer judgment, plowed through a bag of chips like a wild animal in a Dumpster, well, Doritos can save you some time with Doritos x Empirical. As CNN cheekily notes, the iconic nacho chip maker "thinks we want nacho cheese-flavored booze," and as such, has partnered with spirited spirits maker Empirical, which is known for its, er, "creative" flavors. So as of Wednesday, you can go online, plunk down 65 American dollaroos, and snag yourself a limited-edition bottle of booze that "tastes just like the real thing," per a press release.
And this isn't your daddy's low-brow nacho-flavored booze—because as M. Carrie Allan of the Washington Post notes, the masterminds behind Empirical are Noma alums Lars Williams and Mark Emil Hermansen—so we have tasting notes: It "opens with umami and tangy aromas of nacho cheese, moving to the deeper, corn-forward flavors of the chip to finish on a soft salty note," says Empirical. Empirical says that actual Doritos were used in production in a process that retained their "essence through vacuum distillation." And for her part, Allan actually thinks it's pretty good. There is, however, exactly zero word on whether Doritos x Empirical will stain your tongue orange. (This is perhaps not even the weirdest thing to happen to Doritos.)