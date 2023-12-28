House Republicans Cite Possible 'Impeachable Offense'

The Republican leaders of the House committees pursuing the impeachment inquiry against President Biden say he may have committed an "impeachable offense" linked to son Hunter Biden. Rep. James Comer, chair of the House Oversight Committee, and Rep. Jim Jordan, chair of the House Judiciary Committee, have expanded the inquiry with a letter to the White House seeking documents related to Hunter Biden's decision to defy subpoenas from House Republicans, CBS News reports. Hunter Biden showed up at the Capitol on the day he was supposed to sit for a closed-door deposition. He said he would only testify in a public setting, to ensure the investigations did not proceed on "distortions, manipulated evidence, and lies."

On Dec, 13, the day Hunter Biden appeared at the Capitol, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, asked whether the president had watched what his son had to say, said, "the president was certainly familiar with what his son was going to say," per NBC News. In their letter to the White House, Comer and Jordan said the statement that Biden was apparently aware in advance that his son planned to defy congressional subpoenas "compelled them" to look at whether the president "engaged in a conspiracy to obstruct a proceeding of Congress."

Comer and Jordan said the alleged "advanced awareness" raised what they called a "troubling new question that we must examine: whether the President corruptly sought to influence or obstruct the Committees' proceeding by preventing, discouraging, or dissuading his son from complying with the Committees' subpoenas." They are seeking all "documents and communications sent or received by employees of the Executive Office of the President regarding the deposition of Hunter Biden." Comer and Jordan are also seeking any documents that might exist concerning the president's Dec. 6 remark that he didn't interact with business associates of his son or his brother, James Biden, reports CBS. (Read more Hunter Biden stories.)